Crossing guards needed for Menlo Park elementary schools in three local districts

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on January 25, 2020

Menlo Park is recruiting for 16 crossing guards to help students who walk and bike across busy streets/intersections to get to school.

The Safe Routes to School program team worked over the summer to develop a citywide crossing guard program serving the three elementary school districts.

These extra crossing guard locations will add to existing crossing guard programs, creating a wider network of safe corridors for students and their families.

The citywide crossing guard program is a collaboration between
-City of Menlo Park Safe Routes to School program
-Los Lomitas Elementary School District
-Menlo Park City School District
-Ravenswood City School District
-Facebook

Facebook is funding this effort for an initial 5-year term, with a 5-year extension in the future.

More information and links to where to apply is available online.

Pictured is long-time Oak Knoll School crossing guard Izola; InMenlo file photo (c) 2019

