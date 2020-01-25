Crossing guards needed for Menlo Park elementary schools in three local districts

Menlo Park is recruiting for 16 crossing guards to help students who walk and bike across busy streets/intersections to get to school.
The Safe Routes to School program team worked over the summer to develop a citywide crossing guard program serving the three elementary school districts.
These extra crossing guard locations will add to existing crossing guard programs, creating a wider network of safe corridors for students and their families.
The citywide crossing guard program is a collaboration between
-City of Menlo Park Safe Routes to School program
-Los Lomitas Elementary School District
-Menlo Park City School District
-Ravenswood City School District
-Facebook
Facebook is funding this effort for an initial 5-year term, with a 5-year extension in the future.
More information and links to where to apply is available online.
Pictured is long-time Oak Knoll School crossing guard Izola; InMenlo file photo (c) 2019
