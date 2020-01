Financial planning seminar at Little House on Jan. 28

Jack Dominge, Managing Partner with Uptex Wealth Advisors, is presenting a free financial planning seminar at Little House (800 Middle Ave.) on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. RSVP at 326-2023 or in person at guest services; walk-ins welcome. The seminar is sponsored by senior real estate specialists Liliann Perazich and Beth Leathers of Caldwell Banker.