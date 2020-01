Just a little overnight/early morning rain in Menlo Park

Streets were wet in Menlo Park this morning – and then the sun came out. And then there were a few showers, before the sun came out to stay.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Just .05”. Rain of consequence seems to be missing my back yard. I am now 5.8” season to date compared to 9.1” a year ago.”

Blue skies do make for a pretty backdrop for local oak trees.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020