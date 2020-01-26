Menlo Park youth and teens grades two to 12 invited to create posters

The Menlo Park Youth Poster Exhibition celebrates youth creative expression and inclusive community spirit. Original works of poster art on the theme, “My Community” may be entered for consideration in one of the following school grade categories: Grades 2-3; Grades 4-6; Grades 7-8; Grades 9-12.

Register for these free workshops to learn new techniques and get help creating a poster.

The deadline for entries is February 12, 2020. Limit one entry per youth/child. Entrants must live or attend school in Menlo Park. Entry forms are available at the Main Library at 800 Alma St. and the Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Dr.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each school grade category. Award winners and honorable mentions also will receive a set of high-quality prints of their posters.

All accepted posters will be exhibited at the Belle Haven Branch Library. Artist reception on February 28. All youth artists who submit posters by the deadline will be honored in a special ceremony at the Menlo Park City Council on Tuesday, March 10.

Download the entry form and rules.