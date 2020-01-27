Author Julie Lythcott-Haims speaks at Sacred Heart Schools on Jan. 30

Author of New York Times bestseller How to Raise an Adult & Real American: A Memoir Julie Lythcott-Haims will give a talk on January 30 at Sacred Heart Schools (SHS) as the first guest in a new annual “Sophie’s Scholars Presents” speaker series, which aims to amplify speakers with a social message. The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin with a reception at 5:30 pm, followed by a presentation at 6:30 pm. Register in advance online.

Lythcott-Haims will lead a conversation on “being Black and biracial in a country where Black lives were never meant to matter,” her experiences as a student of color in predominantly white spaces, and her insights on how communities can contribute to a more just society for all children.

Sophie’s Scholars is an SHS program that recruits and prepares high-achieving young students from local under-resourced communities for eventual entry into Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP). Given academic support and close mentorship by SHP faculty throughout their middle school years elsewhere, Sophie’s Scholars then matriculate into SHP at the ninth grade.

“This annual speaker event will help grow awareness around the Sophie’s Scholars program, promote important conversations about social justice, and provide our community with opportunities to engage with important thinkers across various fields and academia,” said Dr. James Everitt, SHS director of mission initiatives & institutional planning.

After graduating from SHP, 94 percent of Sophie’s Scholars graduate from a four-year college in four years.