Community meeting on Santa Cruz/Alameda corridor safety set for Jan. 30

A community meeting pertaining to safety plans and designs for Santa Cruz/Alameda corridor will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Los Lomitas School, Cano Hall, 299 Alameda de las Pulgas. Doors open at 6:30 – come early to review materials, designs, and discuss

– Do you think speeding is a safety issue?

– Do you wonder why there are no sidewalks on Alameda?

– What is being planed to improve resident safety?

– Will the number of lanes in the corridor be reduced?

Ask your questions, hear what County is planning, voice your concerns, gain knowledge and be a part in making this traffic corridor safer and more residential.

Here are related links prepared by Menlo Park resident Ron Snow:

– Community Safety page – https://UnivPark.org/safe

– Alameda segment information and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/alameda

– North Santa Cruz segment info and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/north-sca

– South Santa Cruz segment info and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/south-sca

– “Y” Intersection – info, deisgns, and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/y

– San Mateo Public Works website: http://publicworks.smcgov.org/santa-cruz-avenue-corridor-study