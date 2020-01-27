Community meeting on Santa Cruz/Alameda corridor safety set for Jan. 30

A community meeting pertaining to safety plans and designs for Santa Cruz/Alameda corridor will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Los Lomitas School, Cano Hall, 299 Alameda de las Pulgas. Doors open at 6:30 – come early to review materials, designs, and discuss
– Do you think speeding is a safety issue?
– Do you wonder why there are no sidewalks on Alameda?
– What is being planed to improve resident safety?
– Will the number of lanes in the corridor be reduced?
Ask your questions, hear what County is planning, voice your concerns, gain knowledge and be a part in making this traffic corridor safer and more residential.
Here are related links prepared by Menlo Park resident Ron Snow:
– Community Safety page – https://UnivPark.org/safe
– Alameda segment information and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/alameda
– North Santa Cruz segment info and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/north-sca
– South Santa Cruz segment info and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/south-sca
– “Y” Intersection – info, deisgns, and discussion — https://UnivPark.org/safe/y
– San Mateo Public Works website: http://publicworks.smcgov.org/santa-cruz-avenue-corridor-study
{ 0 comments… add one now }