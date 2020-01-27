M-A parent education talk on Jan. 30 looks at the Self-Driven Child

“The Self-Driven Child: The Science and Sense of Giving Your Kids More Control Over Their Lives” will be focus of a talk by

Dr. William Stixrud and Ned Johnson on Thursday, January 30, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at M-A Performing Arts Center (PAC)

The Self-Driven Child offers a combination of cutting-edge brain science, the latest discoveries in behavioral therapy, and case studies of thousands of kids and teens co-authors Bill Stixrud, PhD, and Ned Johnson have helped over the years.

Parents, students, educators, and community members welcome! Free admission and light refreshments. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Get tickets online.