M-A parent education talk on Jan. 30 looks at the Self-Driven Child

“The Self-Driven Child: The Science and Sense of Giving Your Kids More Control Over Their Lives” will be focus of a talk by
Dr. William Stixrud and Ned Johnson on Thursday, January 30, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at M-A Performing Arts Center (PAC)
The Self-Driven Child offers a combination of cutting-edge brain science, the latest discoveries in behavioral therapy, and case studies of thousands of kids and teens co-authors Bill Stixrud, PhD, and Ned Johnson have helped over the years.
Parents, students, educators, and community members welcome! Free admission and light refreshments. Spanish interpretation will be available.
{ 0 comments… add one now }