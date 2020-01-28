Menlo Park City Council goal setting meeting set for Jan. 30

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on January 28, 2020

The Menlo Park City Council is holding a goal setting meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. It will be held in the City Council Chambers at 701 Laurel St.

