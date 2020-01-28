Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation – community grant application process now open

The Grants Program of the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation is dedicated to serving the needs of the Menlo Park community. The area of focus for grants in 2020 is programs serving youth affected by homelessness and food insecurity in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and adjacent unincorporated areas. Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies can apply.

When making grants, the Foundation seeks organizations that have a record of making a difference. Grants are available to expand effective programs or facilitate new initiatives. Preference will be given to smaller, locally focused organizations.

Approximately $25,000 is available to support qualified applicants in 2020. More information about grant application and guidelines is available online.

The application deadline is March 13, 2020. Award decisions will be made by April 13, 2020.