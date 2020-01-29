M-A Big Band Dance takes place Saturday, Feb. 1

The M-A High School Band Dance 2020, which will take place on Feb. 1 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, benefits the school’s music program. The event will bring the spirit of Mardi Gras and the ambiance of the French Quarter of New Orleans to M-A!

Tickets will be available at the door: $35 general admission; $20 students and seniors.

Can’t do the Lindy Hop? No problem! Want to participate in a second line parade? We got it! Free dance instruction will be provided in a fun, casual environment.

Big Band Dance Online Auction opens on January 31st!!

The Big Band Dance online auction features an executive box for a Giants/Dodgers game, Eagles tickets, accommodations near Disneyland, gift certificate to excellent local restaurants like Nola in Palo Alto, private concerts and much more!

To view the auction go to: https://www.32auctions.com/MAMBO2020

If you can’t make it to the dance, but want to support the schools music programs, you can donate online.