Menlo Park teen Sarah Pistorino selected for San Mateo County Hall of Fame

Teen advocate and volunteer Sarah Pistorino, a senior at Lydian Academy, will be inducted into the San Mateo County Women’s Hall of Fame on March 7 following RISE 2020, the Women’s Leadership Conference, along with three others.

The award ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. March 7 at Skyline College, 3300 College Drive in San Bruno. Tickets are available online.

Sarah, a Menlo Park resident, joined the San Mateo County Youth Commission in 2016 when she was a freshman at Sacred Heart Prep and currently serves as chair. She is a founding member of the SafeSpace Youth Advisory Board, an organization that provides mental health resources to youth, referral to services, and on-site counseling along with building communities where youth can connect and share their stories. She has worked closely with County Supervisor Carole Groom on projects such as the development of the County’s Social Host Ordinance and cannabis health education campaign, Decoded.

In 1984, the Commission on the Status of Women established a permanent Women’s Hall of Fame to recognize outstanding women for their contributions to the well-being of San Mateo County. Impartial judges selected from outside the county read the numerous nominations with names redacted to ensure a fair and unbiased process, before selecting the finalists. The women are honored for their outstanding contributions to their profession, their generous work as volunteers, or both.

In 1992, a second category, “Young Women of Excellence,” was added to the Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominees must be high school juniors or seniors or the equivalent. The award aims to give visibility to young women’s accomplishments in community service, academic achievement and acts of courage in their daily lives.