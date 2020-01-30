Poets Night returns to Café Zoë on Feb. 4 – and continues every other month

Poets Night will take place at Café Zoë on Feb. 4 at 7:00 pm, continuing on the first Tuesday of every other month, with featured readers (often), open mic (always), and a light cafe menu. Emails Lisa Rosenberg: “For February, in addition to whatever poems you plan to share, we especially welcome love poem(s) you’ve written, read, given, or received.”

Poet Monica Korde, who has guest-hosted during the summer, will join Lisa on an ongoing co-host, with occasional visits from founding co-host Kalamu Chaché.

Resumption of the series is a community effort made possible by Café Zoë, a group of local co-sponsors, and each evening’s participants. There is a nominal cover charge at a sliding scale starting at $5.

Adds Lisa: “All ages and experience levels welcome, this is a low-stress reading venue! Signup at the door, come early to order from the café’s evening offerings.”