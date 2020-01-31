All are welcome at Candlemas Vespers at St. Bede’s on Feb. 2

Escape from the competitive and commercial world and come to St. Bede’s for Candlemas Vespers. The service, which starts at 4:00 pm, will be entirely sung, led by The Reverend Gia Hayes-Martin, and will start with a candlelight procession into the church.

Music will include hymns, psalms, and canticles for congregational singing by George Emblom, Bruce Ford, Thomas Purcell and Clara Fiske Scott. The choir will offer a psalm setting by John Goss, and the Magnificat in a plainchant setting arranged by Paul Ellison, as well as motets by Johannes Eccard, Charles H. Giffen, and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina.

Freewill donations will benefit Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse – providing safety, support, and healing to those affected by intimate partner abuse.

St. Bede’s is located at 2650 Sand Hill Rd., Menlo Park.