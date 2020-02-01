Atherton Police Department kept busy on Jan. 31

The Atherton Police Department was kept busy yesterday from late afternoon on into the evening.

A male victim came to the Police Department around 5:00 pm on Jan. 31 to report that his 37-year-old brother, Michael Yang, had fired approximately two rounds from a pistol at their vehicle just five minutes earlier in front of Yang’s home on Spencer Lane. There were three adults and one child in the car, but no one was hit.

Atherton, Menlo Park, and Redwood City Police Departments responded to the scene of the alleged shooting and surrounded Yang’s home. The Redwood City Hostage Negotiation team was able to contact Yang via cell phone, and successfully convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Atherton Police Officers arrested Yang without incident and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail for being in violation of California Penal Code sections 664/187(a)- Attempted Murder, 245(a)(2) Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and 246- Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle, and 273a(a)- Child Endangerment.

Later that evening, at approximately 9:00 pm, a residential burglary occurred in the 200 block of Camino Al Lago. It appeared that the suspects used a ladder they found in the backyard to gain access to the second story, smashing a window to gain entry. At this time, it is unknown if anything was stolen.

The residence was equipped with a burglary alarm, which was activated at 8:37 pm. The alarm company then called a responsible party, who then drove from his home to the residence on the 200 block of Camino Al Lago. The responsible party arrived at the residence and discovered that the home had been broken into, and at 9:00 pm, the responsible party called the police department. At 9:01 pm, Atherton Police units arrived on scene, but no suspects were located. This case remains under investigation.

Then between 9:45 and 10:00 pm, an unknown suspect(s) smashed the rear window of a white Porsche Macan SUV and stole a bag full of dog grooming supplies. The Porsche was parked on the street on the 100 block of Encinal Avenue.

A second window smash auto burglary occurred a short distance away during the same time frame on Laurel Street in Menlo Park.

Although there is a good likelihood that these two incidents were committed by the same suspect(s), police do not believe these crimes were related to the residential burglary that occurred on Camino Al Lago.