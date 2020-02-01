Atherton police increasing traffic & bicycle enforcement on Middlefield Rd. in February

For the month of February, the Atherton Police Department will increase traffic and bicycle enforcement efforts.

In 2019, there were seven bicycle versus vehicle collisions on Middlefield Road between Marsh Road and Ringwood Avenue. Of the seven collisions, four resulted in a visible injury to the bicyclist (abrasions), two resulted in a complaint of pain, and one had no injuries. In five of the collisions, the driver of the vehicle was at fault, in one collision the bicyclist was at fault, and in one collision the fault could not be determined.

With increased traffic on Middlefield Road, there are more opportunities for bicycle versus vehicle collisions. Our goal is to educate both motorists and bicyclists about the common hazards associated when they share the road (ie- riding without the proper lighting equipment, motorists failing to use their signals when turning, etc.).