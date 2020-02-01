Cellist Ian Maksin performs at Menlo College on Feb. 5

Menlo College is hosting internationally-recognized cellist, composer and recording artist Ian Maksin on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5:00 pm.

The performance is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis, by reservation only.

You can reserve your seats online.

Trained at the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory and the Manhattan School of Music, Maksin has held positions as the principal of the New World Symphony under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas and has been mentored by Mstislav Rostropovich, Yo-Yo Ma, and other renowned cellists.

In addition to being known as a classical artist, Maksin has collaborated with artists in a variety of musical genres, including jazz, blues, flamenco, rock, R&B and world music. He has performed and recorded with such artists as Andrea Bocelli, P. Diddy, Snoop Dog, Gloria Estefan, Sting and Barry Gibb.

Photo courtesy Cuanticapictures