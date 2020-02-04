Early Childhood Education Forum with CA District 13 Senate candidates set for Feb. 9

Local nonprofit Community Equity Collaborative and Congregation Beth Am are sponsoring an Early Childhood Education Forum for candidates in the CA District 13 State Senate race on Sunday, Feb. 9. During this moderated conversation with the candidates, you will learn about their platforms and plans for elevating early learning issues and leading our state to greater equity in education, especially for young children and preschool teachers.

In addition to the seven candidates, special guests will include the President of Children Now, Ted Lempert, who will moderate the conversation, as well as Dr. Deborah Stipek of Stanford University Graduate School of Education, who will offer introductory remarks. The cornerstone of the human infrastructure and future prosperity of our community is directly tied to increasing access to and the quality of early care and education. This forum is the only opportunity that our community will have to hear from all of the candidates on this important topic ahead of the March 3rd election.

The forum will take place from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Performing Arts Center at Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Avenue, Menlo Park.

Additional sponsors include the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and LWV of South San Mateo County, Good2Know Network,, Foothill College, Peninsula Family Service, Footsteps Child Care, First Five (San Mateo County), Santa Clara County Office of Education and Silicon Valley Community Foundation.