Woodside’s First Friday features CuriOdyssey’s Executive Director Rachel Meyer on Feb. 7

Woodside’s next First Friday is on Feb. 7. This month’s presentation will be about CuriOdyssey, a science playground and zoo that creates a world-class science museum for the innovators of tomorrow.

Executive director Rachel Meyer will talk about its history and roots as the “Champion of Early Science Learning.”

The event is free with complimentary light refreshments. It starts at 7:00 pm, but come a bit early to secure a seat!