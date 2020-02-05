Spend Valentines at a winter lodge – right here in Menlo Park

The Winter Lodge pop up debuted at the Rosewood Sand Hill before the holidays, and we stopped by recently to check it out.
The outdoor Lounge Terrace now has a decidedly indoor feeling with lots to look at on the walls and cozy chairs to sink into.
There’s a seasonal cocktail menu along with an assortment of small bites. We particularly enjoyed the brussel sprouts which our server told us was a recent addition to the menu.
The Winter Lodge is open daily through February.
