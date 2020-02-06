Community meeting on the Belle Haven Community Center and Library Project set for Feb. 9

On Sunday, February 9, 2020, there will be a community meeting on the new Belle Haven community center and library project, including a senior center, youth center and more. It will take place at the Menlo Park Senior Center (110 Terminal Ave.) from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
At the meeting:
-Review public comments from the Jan. 11 meeting for the new center that will serve all community members, seniors and youth
-Learn more about the project constraints, timeline and next steps
-Discuss your ideas for different parts of the new facility: senior center, fitness center, meeting and classrooms, youth center, library and pool
For more information, visit menlopark.org/bellehaven or call or text 650-338-1450.
Translation services will be provided
{ 0 comments… add one now }