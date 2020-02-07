Call for Artists: “Women’s View ‐ 2020” to be exhibited in March

The 16th Annual San Mateo County “Women’s View” exhibit will be shown at the Caldwell Gallery on the main floor located at 400 County Center at the Redwood City Hall of Justice from March 3 to March 27. Only the first 50 artists to enter will be exhibited in 2020. Spots are reserved on a first‐come basis via entry form requests. Email: [email protected]

Exhibitors are residents of San Mateo County or are employees ofthe county. Artists have been asked to submit work that exemplifies their personal view of the world. No nudes, politics, religious or violent themes accepted.

This year the Women’s View exhibit will coincide with the March 7 Bi- annual Women’s Leadership Conference “RISE 2020” at Skyline College. We encourage submissions that help to promote “RISE 2020”, but all works related to the exhibit theme “Women’s View” are welcomed.

Entrants may also donate their art for “Rise 2020” raffle, regardless of theme. All proceeds from raffle will benefit arts programming for women at the Maple St. Correctional Facility.

The exhibit is open beginning March 3rd from Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. It is co‐sponsored by the San Mateo County Arts Commission and the Commission of the Status of Women in recognition of the designation of March as Women’s History Month.