Suspect arrested for brandishing shotgun on Laurel St.

On February 7, 2020, at about 11:36 am, Menlo Park Police Dispatch received a call reporting that there was a man with a gun near the 1100 block of Laurel Street. According to the caller, a person had brandished a shotgun at them.

Officers responded and surrounded the area before making contact with the suspect at his apartment. A security sweep of the apartment revealed that the suspect was in possession of a shotgun. The firearm was taken as evidence, and the suspect was arrested for a violation of Penal Code section 417(a)(2) – brandishing of a firearm.