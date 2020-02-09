Chan Zuckerberg Initiative opens CZI Community Space for use by local non-profits

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is opening CZI Community Space in downtown Redwood City, offering free meeting and event space to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations located in and serving San Mateo County, where CZI is based, as well as Redwood City and San Mateo County government agencies.

“Our mission at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is to help build a better future for everyone — through our support of organizations tackling the most critical issues facing our local community, to our broader work in education, disease research, housing affordability, and criminal justice reform,” said Dr. Priscilla Chan, co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (pictured above at community wall).

“Central to this work is making sure that those who are most impacted by these challenges shape the solutions. This starts in our own backyard, and we are so pleased to open this Community Space to local organizations who are leading efforts to strengthen our community and support our neighbors.”

The CZI Community Space features two conference rooms and one main event space, with multiple size and setup options. It is launching as a pilot, offering space to existing CZI partners and grantees, and Redwood City and San Mateo County government agencies. The space will open membership to all eligible organizations in May 2020.

The CZI Community Space is located at 801 Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City. Learn more about the CZI Community Space, including membership eligibility and space guidelines online.