Cal Water main replacement project to affect Santa Cruz Avenue traffic

by Contributed Content on February 10, 2020

Cal Water plans to replace the water main on eastbound Santa Cruz Avenue between Olive Street and Orange/Avy Avenue. The replacement project is expected to start in mid-February and end by June 2020.

To prepare for the pipe installation and make necessary connections to residential properties, the roadway will need to be reduced to one-lane using traffic control with flaggers. During the pipe installation, the roadway will need to be completely closed for approximately 4-6 weeks.

For questions and project information, please contact Cal Water at 650-854-5454. You can also stay up to date on weekly traffic impacts by subscribing to the City’s Construction News Update.

