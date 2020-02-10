Cal Water main replacement project to affect Santa Cruz Avenue traffic

Cal Water plans to replace the water main on eastbound Santa Cruz Avenue between Olive Street and Orange/Avy Avenue. The replacement project is expected to start in mid-February and end by June 2020.

To prepare for the pipe installation and make necessary connections to residential properties, the roadway will need to be reduced to one-lane using traffic control with flaggers. During the pipe installation, the roadway will need to be completely closed for approximately 4-6 weeks.

For questions and project information, please contact Cal Water at 650-854-5454. You can also stay up to date on weekly traffic impacts by subscribing to the City’s Construction News Update.