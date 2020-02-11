Public input sought for county improvements to Santa Cruz Avenue/Alameda de las Pulgas Road corridor

The County of San Mateo has been working with a task force of residents and stakeholders since September 2018 to address safety and connectivity concerns for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers the Santa Cruz Avenue between Sand Hill Road and Avy Avenue.

On January 30, the County held a community meeting and shared four conceptual design alternatives for the corridor with members of the public. After the meeting, the County announced an online public survey asking community members to review and select their preferred option by Sunday, Feb. 23.

The survey result will assist the task force in selecting the preferred alternative that will be recommended to the county board of supervisors for final approval.

For additional project information and next steps, please visit the County’s Santa Cruz Avenue Corridor Study website.