Children’s songwriter Nathalia comes to the Belle Haven branch library on Feb. 16

Join us for a fun, interactive, bilingual family concert with children’s songwriter Nathalia on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2:00 t0 3:00 pm at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library. From themes like space exploration to cruising down the Amazon River, her infectious songs will have families singing, dancing, even learning a little Spanish, in this fun multicultural experience!

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.