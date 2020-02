Meet local mystery author John Billheimer on Feb. 19

Ladera resident John Billheimer is coming to the Menlo Park Library on Feb. 19 to talk about Primary Target, the sixth book in his Owen Allison mystery series, as well as Hitchcock and the Censors, a nonfiction book tracing the rise of movie censorship.

He’ll be speaking at the The Mystery Readers Group from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. First-timers are always welcome!

Photo by Laura Hamilton (c) 2019