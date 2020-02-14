Havense dog from Menlo Park wins Toy Group at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A Havanese dog from Menlo Park nicknamed Bono won the Toy Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on February 10, 2020. The Toy Group was judged by Doris Cozart, and Bono was handled by owner and breeder Taffe McFadden

A 3 1/2-year-old male, Bono beat out 23 other Best of Breed winners that comprised the Toy Group. Officially known as GCHP Oeste’s In The Name of Love, he was bred by Mary King, Rafe Schindler, Julie Vogel, and Taffe McFadden.

“This is the second consecutive year that Taffe McFadden has piloted Bono to Toy Group First at the Garden,” said Westminster Kennel Club Director of Communications Gail Miller Bisher. “Hearty congratulations to the breeders, owners, and handler.”

Bono is also owned by Patrina Odette, Mary King, Bruce Odette and Rafe Schindler.

Photos by Steve Surfman/Westminster KC (c) 2020