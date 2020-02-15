Learn about the “Soul of the Nation” art exhibit currently at the DeYoung on Feb. 18

On Tuesday, March 18, a community speaker from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will provide a behind-the-scenes look at this internationally-acclaimed exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963–1983” on display at the de Young Museum through March 15, 2020.

“Soul of a Nation” celebrates art made by Black artists during two pivotal decades when issues of race and identity dominated and defined both public and private discourse.

The de Young’s presentation includes a focus on Bay Area artists whose work promoted personal and cultural pride, collective solidarity and empowerment, and political and social activism.

This presentation takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library.