Pacific Catch is new dining option that Menlo Park residents can walk or bike to

We enjoy walking with our dog to the Stanford Shopping Center to shop at Sigona’s and Schaubs — and for years enjoyed grabbing a bite at Max’s Opera Cafe located in the same plaza. Max’s closed in June, 2018, and for months we watched the slow progress on a new restaurant to take its place, Pacific Catch.

The fish restaurant, which has nine other locations in the Bay Area, opened after the first of the year, initially serving just dinner, then expanding to lunch.

What an incredible transformation! The interior is all ocean blues and coastal textures, blending natural wood tones and details such as board-and-batten siding. The lanai-style patios feature fire pits and a plant-covered trellis.

We were there for lunch, and, unable to decide which poke to have, selected poke chirashi which consisted of original ahi, salmon avocado, serrano ahi, wakeme seaweed salad, and spicy cumber on rice (pictured). Very tasty.

Of critical note: The dog liked the new patio, too!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020