Aspiring choreographer Da’Mauria Brown selected Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula 2020 Youth of the Year Representative

Da’Mauria Brown was recently selected as the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula 2020 Youth of the Year Representative, and she will move on to the BGCA California regional competition in March.

Da’Mauria Brown is a senior at East Palo Alto Academy and has been a BGCP member since 2008. At BGCP, Da’Mauria is part of the Future Grads program, a representative of Keystone Leadership Club, and a former Teen Staff. At EPAA, Da’Mauria is an ambassador, a member of the Black Student Union, and a dedicated athlete.

After a long day of basketball, volleyball and dance practices — followed by school — Da’Mauria enjoys learning about architecture, spending time with her siblings, and finding new ways to empower and uplift her local community. She aspires to be a choreographer and dance studio owner.

In total, nineteen students participated. In addition to Da’Mauria, the other finalists were Maria Casique, Mahogany Grissom, Federico Rodriguez and Yaritza Rodriguez.

Second photo: 2020 Youth of the Year Representative Da’Mauria Brown (center) performing onstage with the H2O (Hype 2 Often) dance crew.