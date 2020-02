Live music with Los Panaderos on Feb. 22

Enjoy traditional Mexican folk music on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Belle Haven branch library (413 Ivy St.) from 1:00 to 2:00 pm featuring Los Panaderos. The line up includes Son Jarocho, from the state of Veracruz; Son Huasteco from the states of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, and Veracruz; and Son Mariachero from the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.

This event is free, thanks to funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.