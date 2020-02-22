Belle Haven residents invited to submit mini-grant applications by April 7

Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Belle Haven Mini-Grant Program. This program provides grants of $500, $1,000 or $1,500 to residents of Menlo Park’s Belle Haven neighborhood for home improvement projects that enhance curb appeal or activities that build community.

This program is supported by the City of Menlo Park and administered by the Belle Haven Community Development Fund, a partner fund of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Application assistance is also available for those with questions about the program or application form. Please email the Mini-Grant Committee or call 650-999-0545 for assistance.

Applications are available on the Belle Haven Mini-Grant Program website and due by 8:00 p., Tuesday, April 7, 2020.