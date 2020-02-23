Spotted: Spartan car near Oak Knoll School

Out walking the dog this morning, we came upon a spiffy looking white roadster parked near Oak Knoll School called a Spartan. Our companion immediately identified it as “a kit car,” and he was correct, even though neither of us had every heard of a Spartan before.

Here’s more thanks to Wikipedia: “Spartan Cars was a manufacturer of kit cars based in Pinxton, Derbyshire, United Kingdom, which operated from 1973 to 1995. The company was founded by Jim McIntyre.”

From an image search, we’re thinking this is a Spartan II Coupe, but please correct us if wrong. And love to hear how the car made it to Menlo Park!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020