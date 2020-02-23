The calendar may say “winter” but it’s looking like spring at Filoli

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg visited Filoli in Woodside yesterday and from her resulting photographs, it looks like spring has sprung in the gardens there.

Here’s the official scoop: The fruit trees and hyacinths are starting to bloom. The magnolias and camellias are out right now. The daffodils are at their peak. The tulips are still a week or two from emerging.

Find out more at Bloom Watch.

Native wildflowers weave through Filoli’s fields and woodlands from late winter through spring. Learn about these flowers and the other notable plants and animals found there on a 90-minute hike covering two to three miles on uneven terrain including moderate hills. The trails are not stroller or wheelchair accessible.

Bring water, walking shoes, and clothing for light rain. Heavy rain cancels the hike. Children 5 and up are welcome on hikes.

The wildflower hikes take place on Saturdays from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm starting Feb. 29 through May 2. The cost is $15 plus the cost of Filoli admission

There will also be Greenhouse Tours on Feb. 28, March 1 and March 8.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2020