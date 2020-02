Artist reception and unveiling – “My Community” Youth Poster Exhibition on Feb. 28

The Menlo Park Youth Poster Exhibition celebrates youth creative expression and inclusive community spirit. An artist reception will take place form 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Drive.)

A wide selection of submitted posters will be placed on public exhibition there throughout the month of March.

Event and exhibition co-sponsored by City of Menlo Park, Menlo Park Library Foundation, and Facebook Analog Research Lab