Community invited to Menlo Park police strategic planning meetings



The Menlo Park Police Department is embarking on a strategic plan initiative, which will serve as a roadmap for a collaborative, transparent and trusting relationship with the community.

The strategic plan initiative will involve both internal and external stakeholder input. The department will be hosting three facilitated stakeholder meetings for the public to attend and contribute their thoughts and priorities for the future direction of the police department. The dates and locations for these meetings are:

– Saturday, February 29, 10–11:30 a.m. – Menlo Park Senior Center, 110 Terminal Ave.

– Saturday, March 7, 10–11:30 a.m. – Upper Laurel School Atrium, 275 Elliott Drive

– Saturday March 21, 10–11:30 a.m. – La Entrada Middle School, 2200 Sharon Road

Everyone is invited to join us for these meetings and to give a voice to your priorities, concerns and input for the police strategic plan. The goal of these meetings is collaboration, where the department will look for advice and innovation, which will be incorporated in the plan to the maximum extent possible.

The police department anticipates the entire strategic plan initiative to be completed and presented to the City Council in June 2020.