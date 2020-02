Funk and Soul with Quinn DeVeaux at Atherton Library on Feb. 29

The Atherton Library (2 Dinkelspiel Station) is hosting local Bay Area musician Quinn Deveux On Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Quinn will share his “blue beat” musical style that combines R&B, funk, and soul. He’ll also share stories about African American artists in celebration of Black History Month.