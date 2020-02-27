Dr. Kari Nadeau seeks to end food allergies

Pediatric allergist Dr. Kari Nadeau (pictured center above) understands allergies not just from her medical training but from first hand experience.

“I grew up on a houseboat in New Jersey and became allergic to molds,” she says. “That lead to terrible asthma attacks. At times, my life was terrible.”

As a teenager she began to think about a career in medicine. “I began driving an ambulance when I was 16 and learned a lot about medicine. My love of science continued at Haverford College, and I was lucky to have some great mentors while pursing a PhD and MD.”

Today, Kari is Director of the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University and also an entrepreneur and innovator cofounding Menlo Park-based Before Brands in 2016 and inventor of Spoonfulone, a food allergy protection system.

For her work as physician, researcher and innovator, Kari is being honored this evening at a fundraising event for Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) at the Menlo Circus Club to support FARE’s advocacy efforts that bring needed attention to food allergy research, innovation, care, prevention, and cures.

“Food allergies are increasing,” Kari says. “And once you have have allergies, you live in fear of food.”

The increase is due to a number of factors including dry skin, detergents, not enough good dirt, and DNA, with 75% tied to a family history.

She advocates a food allergy protection plan that begins as early as four to six months with a diverse diet of the most commonly allergenic foods. The age-appropriate SpoonfulOne products are available online.

“Our latest study showed that the product is very safe and that there are no side effects,” Kari says. “We’ve worked with over 700 babies.”

A new book about ending food allergies is due out in April.

Photo courtesy of Stanford