Vote early at Menlo Park voting centers Feb. 29 to March 2

by Contributed Content on February 27, 2020

Vote early at one of the two San Mateo County Elections Voter Centers in Menlo Park. You can vote on site, register to vote or drop off your ballot.

– Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St.
– Onetta Harris Community Center, 100 Terminal Ave.

Vote Center open hours:
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday, Feb. 29
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 1
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, March 2
7:00 am to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 3 – Presidential Primary Day

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

