Vote early at Menlo Park voting centers Feb. 29 to March 2

Vote early at one of the two San Mateo County Elections Voter Centers in Menlo Park. You can vote on site, register to vote or drop off your ballot.
– Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St.
– Onetta Harris Community Center, 100 Terminal Ave.
Vote Center open hours:
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday, Feb. 29
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 1
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, March 2
7:00 am to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 3 – Presidential Primary Day
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020
