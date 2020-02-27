Vote early at Menlo Park voting centers Feb. 29 to March 2

Vote early at one of the two San Mateo County Elections Voter Centers in Menlo Park. You can vote on site, register to vote or drop off your ballot.

– Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St.

– Onetta Harris Community Center, 100 Terminal Ave.

Vote Center open hours:

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday, Feb. 29

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 1

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, March 2

7:00 am to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 3 – Presidential Primary Day

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020