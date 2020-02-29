Forgot what puddles look like? Here’s a reminder from January

We’re going to make an early call. The calendar has yet to move from February to March, but we feel certain that no rain is going to fall before 11:59 pm tonight.

That’s the first time Bay Area communities have received no rain since 1864. To put it in perspective, that means since the Civil War.

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ last recored measurable rain of 0.5″ on January 26.

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias took this photo of wet streets on January 16.

Oh, to hear raindrops on the roof sometime soon!