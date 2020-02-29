Learn about raising boys at Common Ground lecture on March 4

“How to Raise a Boy: Nurturing the Emotional Lives of Our Sons” is the topic at a Common Ground Speaker Series at Trinity School in Menlo Park (2650 Sand Hill Rd.) on March 4 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Non-member schools attendees are asked to pay $20 per ticket at the door. Tickets are free to Common Ground member school families. Reserve online.

Over the past two decades there has been an explosion of new studies that have expanded our knowledge of how boys think and feel. In How to Raise a Boy, psychologist Michael Reichert draws on his decades of research to challenge age-old conventions about how boys become men.

Reichert will thoughtfully outline how a relational approach to parenting and mentoring boys can nurture their virtue and strengthen their resilience. He articulates that those in charge of boyhood – parents, educators, coaches – need to challenge masculine stereotypes and myths and create a new paradigm for raising a boy who is resilient, emotionally astute, and morally grounded. His perspective affirms the goodness of boys and offers a roadmap for all those who care for them.

Michael C. Reichert, PhD is an applied psychologist who has studied and worked with children in a variety of contexts for over 30 years. His research focuses on developmental resources and on helping schools and organizations overcome historic myths and biases that confound children’s possibilities. He currently serves as Executive Director of the Center for the Study of Boys’ and Girls’ Lives, a research center comprised of independent schools in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania employing a participatory action research model.