Mail thefts continue in Atherton – police urge residents to take precautions

In the early morning hours of March 1st, 2020 numerous mail thefts occurred in Atherton. The Atherton Police Department is warning residents to secure their mail

Patrol officers have retrieved mail from some of the thefts, including addresses on Glenwood Avenue, Fenwood Drive, James Avenue, Laburnum Avenue and Isabella Avenue.

Other cities in the county have also reported recent mail thefts. The offenders are likely targeting mailboxes in order to obtain checks and personal information that can be used for identity theft.

Atherton Police is actively investigating these thefts and will notify the United States Postal Inspector Service.

Take these precautions:

-Use a mailbox that can be secured with a locking device

-Collect mail daily

-Deposit outgoing mail at a post office

-Pick up checks in person.

Residents can also place a hold on mail deliveries when leaving for vacation and are encouraged not to leave mail in their mailbox overnight.

Mail theft victims can report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.identitytheft.gov/ and freeze their credit by contacting a major credit bureau such as Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.