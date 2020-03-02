If wallets equal votes, Mayor Pete’s decision to withdraw brings disappointment

We can only surmise that there were a lot of disappointed people in InMenlo’s coverage are of Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside when Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Presidential election just days before the votes are cast in the March 3 primary (knowing many have already mailed in their ballots). And now, to a lesser extent, Amy Klobuchar.

Mayor Peter was the check-writing choice in these four zips codes: 94025 (Menlo Park), 94027 (Atherton), Portola Valley (94028) and Woodside (94062 which includes parts of Redwood City). In an anomaly, he was third in Woodside (94061).

Here’s the breakdown thanks to great data mining undertaken by the San Francisco Chronicle from Federal Election Commission reported contributions made Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019. Of note: the Chronicle has also had a excellent series on what the various Presidential candidates would mean for California.

94025: $145,170 Buttigieg; $79,229 Warren; $75,558 Biden; $65,405 Sanders; $50,743 Klobuchar; $9,245 Trump; $3,369 Steyer. Total $467,445.

94027: $95,194 Buttigieg; $53,839 Klobuchar; $50,993 Biden; $17,126 Warren; $8,608 Sanders; $7232 Steyer; $2,039 Trump. Total $279,801.

94028: $73,228 Buttigieg; $44,724 Biden; $39,949 Klobuchar; $17,145 Warren; $8,332 Sanders; $3,500 Trump; $1,896 Steyer. $194,624.

94061: $40,908 Sanders; $31,365 Warren; $18,450 Buttigieg; $9,774 Biden; $6,452 Klobuchar; $2,100 Trump; $1,393 Steyer.

94062 :$167,181 Buttigieg; $52,682 Warren; $51,321 Biden; $39,652 Sanders; $35,827 Klobuchar; $11,779 Steyer; $5,895 Trump. Total $382,689.

Michael Bloomberg is self-funding his campaign, hence why he is absent from these lists.