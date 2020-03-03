Alice Kleeman returns to M-A for a Parent Education talk on March 5

A lively armchair conversation, “Parenting Through the College Admission Process” brings Alice Kleeman, former M-A College Advisor, and Jim Rawlins, Director of Admissions at the University of Oregon to the M-A stage. Alice and Jim will share their views from three perspectives: high school, college, and parent. The talk takes place on Thursday, March 5, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the M-A PAC.

Parents, students, educators, and community members are welcome. Free admission and light refreshments. Spanish interpretation will be available. Advance tickets available online.

M-A Parent Education Series events are sponsored by M-A PTA, Sequoia Healthcare District, and Sequoia Union High School District.

InMenlo file photo of Alice Kleeman by Scott R. Kline (c) 2011