Global street photographer Lee Hicks is back at Cafe Borrone with a new exhibit

Photographer Lee Hicks is currently exhibiting 40 photographs showing people from around the world experiencing joy, sorrow, laughter and love of family at Cafe Borrone in Menlo Park.

There will be a reception for the photographer on Tuesday, March 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

“I love interacting with people,” says Lee. “My work has a strong emphasis on the cultural and humanistic aspects of people. With an open heart, I look forward to the adventure and journey of each day.”

Now a full-time photographer, that wasn’t always the case with Lee. She spent years in mortgage banking before taking a class by Neal Menschel at Stanford. [Neal’s profile on InMenlo].

“Neal is a loving recruiter to those of us who pick up a camera,” says Lee, who joined a mentoring group soon after.

What brings her pleasure is engaging with people and learning about their lives and customs.

“I’ve never met a person I didn’t like,” she says with great enthusiasm!

Top photo of Lee Hicks by Dominique Renda and Neal Menschel (c) 2020; second photo by Lee Hicks that will be in the exhibit; used with permission