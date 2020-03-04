Chris Saunders is new Menlo-Atherton High School football coach

Chris Saunders is the new head coach of the Menlo-Atherton High School varsity football team. The hiring was announced by M-A Athletic Directors Paul Snow and Steven Kryger on Tuesday, March 3.
Saunders is a Bay Area native who has spent the last six years coaching in the West Catholic Athletic League primarily as an offensive coordinator. Prior to coaching Bay Area high school football, Saunders spent two seasons at Menlo College as the Special Teams Coordinator and one season at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon as an assistant.
Before embarking on a career of teaching and coaching, Saunders attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon where he played tight end in one the nation’s best offenses in NCAA Division III, while receiving all-league honors.
When asked about the influence of his previous experience and the future of the Menlo-Atherton football program Saunders said: “I feel blessed to have been exposed to so many great coaches and programs so far in my career. The most successful programs I have been a part of have all had tremendous leadership and have prioritized values over outcomes. Having the opportunity to come and join the Menlo-Atherton community in this capacity is a tremendous honor and I plan on creating a first-class experience for players and families in the near future.”
{ 0 comments… add one now }