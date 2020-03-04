Friends of the Library book sale on March 7 and March 8

The Friends of the Library book sale is back! Stop by and save money on some wonderful books, all while supporting the library.

DVDs and music CDs will also be featured. Prices start at $0.50 for mass market paperbacks and $1 for trade and hardcover titles.

This two-day sale will run Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and Sunday, March 8, from Noon–2 p.m. On Sunday, you will be able to fill a bag with books for only $5.

The book sale will be set up in two locations: in front of the library, as well as downstairs in the program room.

All funds raised support programs and events at the Main Library and the Belle Haven Branch Library.