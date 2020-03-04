Two women robbed while walking on Park Lane in Atherton

On Wedesday, March 3 at approximately 12:15 pm, an armed robbery occurred on Park Lane between Santiago Avenue and Elena Avenue. In summary, the two victims (both females, ages 64 and 75) were walking westbound on Park Lane when the suspects drove up behind them.

The suspects (both driver and passenger) exited their vehicle and walked up to the victims. The suspect (driver) grabbed the cell phone from the first victim’s hand, and then pushed the other victim to the ground and took her cell phone as well.

The suspects attempted to take the first victim’s purse, but they were unsuccessful. Both suspects returned to their vehicle, where one of the suspects (passenger) pointed a gun in the direction of the victims. The suspects then fled the scene, driving westbound on Park Lane.

The suspects are still at large and this case remains under investigation.

Suspect descriptions: One of the victims is legally blind and was not able to provide a description of the suspects or their vehicle. The other victim described Suspect 1 (driver) as a 20-35-year-old Hispanic male with slicked black hair off to one side and wearing a gray/black sweater with a hood.

The victim could only describe suspect number 2 (passenger) as possibly being a Hispanic male.

Suspect vehicle description: A dark colored SUV, possibly an early 00’s Ford Explorer.

Weapon description: A dark colored handgun

Stolen Cell Phones: Green Apple iPhone 11 with a black case and white Apple iPhone 10 with pink/orange case

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call (650) 688-6500

Color Police Star