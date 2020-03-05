Bert & Izzy’s Deep Dive: The Legend of Herb Alpert on March 6

After a travel-filled holiday season, Bert, Izzy, Charlie, Chris and Mio are back in town and ready to take you on another musical Deep Dive.

This time it’s into the legend of Herb Alpert, who in the 1960s not only knew how to make people smile with his trumpet, he built the most successful independent record label in history (A&M Records).

On tap will be a selection of Herb’s hits (and some time to slow dance), followed by some cherry picking from A&M artists like Joe Cocker, the Police, and Sheryl Crow for an evening of music that’ll have you saying “I had no idea!”

The venue is Angelicas at 863 Main Street in Redwood City. Tickets are available in advance.

InMenlo file photo of Bert Keely by Robb Most (c) 2019